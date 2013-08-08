MILAN Aug 8 Italian brake maker Brembo has bought the 30 percent of its Chinese joint venture it did not already own, the company said on Thursday.

Brembo paid around 11 million euros ($15 million) to buy the remaining stake in Brembo Nanjing Brake Systems Co from its Chinese partner Donghua Automotive Industrial Co Ltd, a subsidiary of leading Chinese automotive group SAIC.

($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)