MILAN, Sept 29 Italian brakes maker Brembo
said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 66 percent
stake in Chinese brake disc producer ASIMCO Meilian Braking
Systems for 616 million yuan ($97 mln) as it keeps following
customers into areas with high growth potential.
ASIMCO, located in Langfang, in China's Hebei province, is
a cast iron foundry and plant for the production of brake discs
for passenger cars. The company, which employs around 580
people, expects sales of around 650 million yuan this year,
Brembo added in a statement.
"China is consistently the biggest car market in the
world and this is also confirmed for the years to come," Brembo
Chairman Alberto Bombassei said. "The need for higher quality
and technology content by Chinese car makers is more evident."
The deal is expected to close in coming months, subject to
customary authorizations and antitrust clearance.
Shares in Brembo were down 1.2 percent at 34.47 euros by
0856 GMT.
($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi)
