LONDON, April 25 Italian brakes maker Brembo
has opened a 70-million euro ($92.29 million)
production centre in eastern China, concentrating its
manufacturing activities in a single hub to better serve its
Asian clients.
At full capacity, the plant -- on the outskirts of Nanjing
-- will produce about six million brake discs a year, employing
1,000 people. The group employed 6,700 at the end of 2011.
"China represents one of the most promising markets for the
future of our group in Asia," Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei
said in a statement.
Brembo's Chinese sales grew 11.6 percent last year.
Brembo, whose clients include Italian carmaker Fiat
and Ferrari's super car unit, started production in China in
2000 through a joint venture with Yuejin Motor Group.
It has since expanded activities through acquisitions and,
more recently, via an agreement with Donghua Automotive
Industrial Co., part of top Chinese automaker SAIC.
The Bergamo-based company, which posted a 17 percent rise in
2011 revenue to 1.25 billion euros, operates in 15 countries and
has a strong presence in fast-growing emerging markets such as
Brazil and India, as well as China.
Brembo shares closed 3.5 percent higher, outperforming a 3
percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 auto index.
