MILAN May 13 Italian brakes manufacturer Brembo
expects margins to grow in 2014 after a flat
performance this year, helped by its exposure to emerging
markets, Deputy Chairman Matteo Tiraboschi said on Monday.
Brembo is targeting EBITDA margin to remain stable at 12.4
percent this year, compared to 2012, before growing to 14
percent in 2014, Tiraboschi told Reuters in an interview.
He also confirmed a 2013 target of a 7-9 percent rise in
revenues in spite of slowing car sales on its main German market
and predicted a further increase next year.
Earlier in the day, the Italian firm posted a slight fall in
first-quarter net profit to 20.6 million euros ($26.7 million),
while revenues rose 6.3 percent on the year to 371.9 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
