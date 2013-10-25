MILAN Oct 25 Italian brake maker Brembo's share sale is seen priced at 19.60 euros, two traders said on Friday.

Late Thursday, Banca IMI said Brembo's main shareholder was selling about 3 percent of the group in accelerated book building, at a price between 19.60 and 19.90 euros.

(Reporting by Eliza Anzolin, writing by Jennifer Clark)