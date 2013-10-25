MILAN Oct 25 Italian brake maker Brembo's share sale was priced at 19.60 euros, a discount of 3.5 percent to Thursday's closing price, the main shareholders' investment vehicle said on Friday.

Brembo's main shareholder said it had sold 2.99 percent of the group for a total value of 39.2 million euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)