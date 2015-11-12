MILAN Nov 12 The emissions scandal that has
engulfed German carmaker Volkswagen can have a
"significant yet not dramatic" impact on Italian components
manufacturers, the chairman of brakes maker Brembo
said on Thursday.
Alberto Bombassei added, however, that the consequences for
Brembo, which supplies brakes to car makers including Ferrari
and Porsche, would be limited.
"For Brembo in particular, we can reasonably expect the
possible consequences to be modest, considering that our
products are targeted to a premium market," he said in a
statement.
Brembo posted a 40 percent in nine-month net profit to 132
million euros ($142 million), while sales were up 15.6 percent.
In the third quarter, net profit rose 42 percent, with the
company's EBITDA margin in the three months through September
rising to 18 percent.
($1 = 0.9323 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)