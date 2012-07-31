MILAN, July 31 Italian brake maker Brembo said on Tuesday its net profit rose 7.6 percent to 14.5 million euros in the second quarter from a year before, bolstered by strong sales in its main market, Germany, and in the United States.

Revenues for the second quarter were up 10 percent at 352.7 million euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) were 45.5 million euros, up 6.8 percent year on year.

"The performance of our order backlog allows us to look towards the coming months with confidence," said Brembo Chairman Alberto Bombassei, while noting an economic and financial crisis is impacting the automotive markets of southern Europe. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Potter)