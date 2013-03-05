MILAN, March 5 Italian brake maker Brembo
said on Tuesday it would pay a 2012 dividend of 0.40
euros per share, up 33 percent on the year, as profit surged
driven by lower tax and higher sales in its main German and
North America markets.
The company said in a statement its order book forecasts
confirmed that revenues will continue to rise also in 2013 with
margins expected to increase thanks to fuller utilisation of its
plants.
"The balanced international growth and the positive order
book in early 2013 allow us to be confident of our results also
for the first part of the year," Chairman Alberto Bombassei
said.
Italy, its third biggest market, and France were hit by the
difficult situation in the car market with sales falling 7.1
percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Net profit in 2012 rose 81 percent to 77.8 million euros
($101.21 million), while revenues grew 10.7 percent to 1.389
billion euros.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)