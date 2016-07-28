MILAN, July 28 Italian brakes maker Brembo
is expecting sales to grow 9-9.5 percent this year,
slightly below the 10.4 percent posted in the first six months,
as it starts operations at two new plants in North America, its
deputy chairman said on Thursday.
The ramp up at the new facilities is also expected to
slightly dampen profitability, with Brembo's EBITDA margin for
the whole year seen at close to 18 percent, compared with 19.8
percent recorded in the first half, Matteo Tiraboschi told
Reuters.
The manager said the company was looking at various
acquisition options in the aerospace sector and was ready to
invest if the right target was found.
He added no bond issues were planned given the company had
easy access to bank lending if needed.
Tiraboschi said he did not expect any negative impact on the
company from Britain's vote to leave the European Union and
added he does not see the U.S. auto market peaking this year as
feared by many.
