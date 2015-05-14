(Adds detail, quotes, shares)
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN May 14 Italian brakes maker Brembo
is expecting sales growth of as much as 11.5 percent
this year, more than previously anticipated, after a promising
first quarter, deputy chairman Matteo Tiraboschi told Reuters on
Thursday.
The company had previously expected sales growth of close to
10 percent for 2015. In the first quarter, sales rose 15 percent
to 514.3 million euros ($586 million), but Tiraboschi said the
first half of the year is usually the company's strongest.
He said Brembo's 2015 core profit margin could increase
slightly from the 15.5 percent reached last year, but he did not
expect it to hit the 16.7 percent achieved in the January-March
period.
The family-controlled company, which supplies brakes to car
makers that include Ferrari and Porsche, is actively scouting
for acquisition opportunities in the automotive and aviation
industries.
"The conditions are good for an acquisition because there is
liquidity available in the market, the cost of capital is
relatively low and Brembo is generating cash." He also said that
high multiples on possible targets were a negative and that
there was nothing concrete on the table yet.
"We are putting a lot of effort into this, but it is not
easy to find a target that would fit with Brembo's DNA."
Tiraboschi said Brembo would be a "great target" for an
Asian buyer, but said the company was not for sale.
High profile Italian automotive sector companies have been
attracting a lot of interest from Asia due to their expertise.
China National Chemical Corp is set to become the majority
owner of tyre maker Pirelli, and automotive design
firm Pininfarina has attracted interest from India's
Mahindra & Mahindra.
Earlier on Thursday, Brembo reported a 27.5 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 45.8 million euros.
Shares in the company, up more than 30 percent so far this
year, rose 2.4 percent to 37.1 euros by 1424 GMT, outperforming
a 1 percent rise in Italy's automotive and parts index
.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)