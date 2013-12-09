(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Ian Bremmer
Dec 9 When China announced its decision to claim
a wider air zone that encompassed the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu
Island territories, the East China Sea erupted into conflict
reminiscent of the Cold War era. In response, the United States
and Japan declared the zone illegitimate and flew military
aircraft through it, while China deployed fighter jets to
identify them.
But this was not a simple instance of China overstepping and
getting burned - nor was it as sudden and unexpected as
headlines suggest. Rather, it was the manifestation of a
longstanding Chinese regional strategy that is only just
beginning. And China is likely quite pleased with how it is
playing out thus far.
For years, China has been looking for opportune moments to
test the existing status quo of regional security, and then
advance its self-interests. Ever since the summer of 2012, when
Japan's Noda-led government announced its intention to purchase
more of the Senkaku Islands from a private owner, China has felt
that the precarious equilibrium between the two countries had
shifted. It was only a matter of time before China would try and
change the status quo.
From that perspective, China's timing was sensible, at least
with regard to how the United States might respond. Relative
China hardliners like Hillary Clinton and Kurt Campbell departed
at the beginning of President Obama's second administration.
Obama's political ratings are at record lows following a series
of domestic challenges, including a government shutdown that
forced him to miss the APEC summit. At the moment that China
pulled the trigger, the administration had just announced a
makeup Asia trip for April, and Gary Locke, the American
ambassador to China, had just announced his imminent
resignation, with no successor yet planned. Meanwhile, China's
foreign minister was in Geneva with Secretary of State John
Kerry, who had his hands full with the interim Iran nuclear deal
announcement - and China had been constructive in getting the
deal done. If ever there was a good time to see if the United
States would deliver a softball response to a direct Chinese
challenge, this was it.
So the time was ripe for China to advance some of its key
long-term regional goals: show that its claims in the
territorial dispute are a core interest; build a growing
international coalition of support for its position; and isolate
Japan, particularly by driving a wedge between it and the United
States.
On the last goal - creating daylight between the United
States and Japan - how did China fare? Initially, not well. The
U.S.-Japan response seemed airtight at first, with Washington
dismissing China's claim and sending two B-52s through the air
zone.
But in the days since, China has reason to see the air zone
dispute as a fruitful avenue for gains. Following concerns from
American commercial airline carriers that their travel into the
zone was in breach of China's new rules, the State Department
and the FAA advised the airlines to comply with Chinese
notification requirements; this announcement came immediately
after the Japanese foreign ministry had explicitly told Japanese
carriers to defy the ruling. While the FAA's decision was pushed
by bureaucratic procedure, it was accepted by the White House,
which has no stomach for ratcheting up tensions and believes
that the flyover and official rejection of China's claim already
defended the U.S.-Japan alliance.
Vice President Joe Biden's trip to Japan, China, and South
Korea - which had been previously scheduled - offers further
evidence of China's upper hand, more because of what didn't
happen and what went unsaid. In Japan, Biden commiserated with
President Abe about the air zone, before departing for China.
During a 5-hour meeting between the Vice President and Xi
Jinping, neither leader publicly mentioned the air zone, with
Biden instead focusing on the importance of the U.S.-China
relationship and the need for "candor" and "trust." While he
later addressed U.S. businessmen in Beijing and said he was
"very direct" with Xi in explaining the U.S. stance on the air
zone, his public hedging with Xi shows just how much the U.S.
wants to play the role of intermediary and stabilizer, rather
than digging in against China and escalating conflict.
After all, while the U.S. has repeatedly rejected China's
air zone claim, it has stopped short of pushing for China to
rescind it. Beijing can't roll back the air zone and accede to
Japanese demands, or risk reducing its power domestically. In
turn, the U.S. realizes that pushing for China to do so would
only ratchet up tensions. From China's perspective, this
constitutes a victory: Biden's trip has served to solidify the
new status quo, as, to some extent, it casts the U.S. as the
arbiter between China and Japan. Japan's stance has always been
to deny China's claim altogether, and state that any
negotiations are a nonstarter. By playing an intermediary role,
the U.S. is permitting China's new narrative of an acknowledged
territorial dispute to bake in to the international community's
thinking.
Where have we seen such tactics from China before? The whole
strategic approach is similar to Beijing's longstanding policy
on Taiwan, where the blueprint went as follows: work bilaterally
with countries around the world that it can influence, using
political threats and economic inducements to erode support for
the offending position. That took decades with Taiwan, but
ultimately worked in China's favor. For years, China claimed
that tension over Taiwan could lead to war with the United
States. Yet it ultimately became a win for Beijing, with
Taiwan's international support eroded and the gradual
integration of Taiwan into the mainland, first economically and
ultimately politically.
The air zone declaration and its aftermath make it clear
that China intends for its security position to win out in the
East China Sea, and expects it to be a faster process, given the
shift of the regional security and economic power balance in its
favor. That position is evident in China's harsh rebukes toward
Australia after Canberra summoned the Chinese ambassador home to
answer for the air zone announcement. Given China's economic
influence in Australia, Beijing was able to take a harsher
position there than it did with the United States.
In short, Beijing lost some face when it didn't respond to
the American flyover, but if you're grading Beijing's strategy
on the issue, it earns high marks. Yes, there is a risk of
pushback in response to Chinese aggression, as neighbors could
further align with the U.S. China's actions could make it
easier, domestically, for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to
succeed in revising the constitution to strengthen Japan's
security capabilities (a policy that, according to opinion
polls, a majority of Japanese still don't agree with). But as
long as China engages on a bilateral level with carrots and
sticks, dialing pressure up and down in proportion to its
influence over individual countries, it will likely chip away at
resistance to its goals. And this episode has made those goals
even clearer: make no doubt, the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands are a
core interest and China intends to own them.
Longer term, conflict in the East China Sea remains the
greatest potential danger to the international order and the
global economy. For now, China will wait for the next attractive
moment to shift the status quo in its favor.
