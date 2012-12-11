By Ian Bremmer
NEW YORK Dec 11 In a country balanced on the
precipice of a "fiscal cliff," we sure are talking a lot about
the next secretary of state. In his second term, President
Barack Obama will also likely have to name a new treasury
secretary, defense secretary, transportation secretary,
Securities and Exchange Commission chairman and Central
Intelligence Agency director, at the least. But, despite an
imminent fiscal cliff, suffocating unemployment and a widening
disparity of wealth across the United States, it is the
anticipation of Hillary Clinton's replacement that has sparked
the most discussion.
Largely, this is because of Susan Rice. Rice, a longtime
foreign policy adviser to Democrats, has been Obama's United
Nations ambassador for four years. Obama, reports suggest, would
like to nominate her to be the new secretary of state.
Republicans, reports are clear, are having none of it. Rice's
involvement in the administration's initial confusion over the
embassy attack in Libya - she repeated the administration's
misinformed talking points - has made her the target of
withering critiques before she is even officially nominated.
So what is Obama to do? If he nominates Rice, he will have
an unnecessary fight on his hands. No matter how competent she
might be, it is not clear that she would be confirmed, which is
what matters most. And in a moment when bipartisan negotiation
is - at least ostensibly - the most important goal in
Washington, launching a politicized candidate into a nomination
battle may not fly.
Instead of Rice, Republicans are whispering that that they
would prefer John Kerry. And of course they would. Kerry's
ascension would leave an open Senate spot in Massachusetts,
inviting Scott Brown to try to regain his title as junior
senator. That may be too big of a risk for the Obama
administration.
It is very much in vogue to discuss "outside the box"
candidates. New York Times columnist Tom Friedman's pick,
Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, certainly qualifies as an
unlikely choice - and for good reason. Duncan is an absurd
suggestion, as he carries no experience in the two areas that
will be most vital for Hillary's successor. (Duncan was able to
poke fun at the absurdity himself.)
What are these two vital areas? They are the hallmarks that
define Hillary Clinton's exemplary tenure as secretary of state.
Being well-versed in these is a sort of prerequisite for a
secretary of state nod:
1.) The pivot to Asia. Clinton and Obama recognized that the
biggest threat to America is not the Middle East but China's
rising influence with its neighbors - and its emergence as a
global economic powerhouse. All evidence suggests that China
will continue to be a "frenemy" for the foreseeable future, and
it is quite likely that relations will get worse. As China
continues to grow (and as the U.S. finally disentangles itself
from Afghanistan), China will become America's No. 1 priority.
Clinton has already started the preparations for that moment;
the next secretary of state will have to further them.
2.) Economic statecraft. It is increasingly evident that
America's biggest threats are not in security - they're in the
global economy. As secretary, Hillary Clinton has devoted
considerable time and effort to defining this shift. Especially
as America continues its slow recovery, state capitalist
governments are rivals for jobs and influence in a globalized
economy. With this in mind, the next secretary of state will
need to negotiate with other foreign leaders to limit state
capitalism's influence, secure investment for American companies
and organize with allies to push back against state capitalist
incursions into free-market societies (see: Huawei).
If we are looking for a dark horse candidate, there is
another Obama appointment, one who received accolades at the
time and proved enormously successful, who could step in. No one
is more uniquely suited to excel on these two criteria than Jon
Huntsman Jr.
Huntsman, remember, is Obama's former ambassador to China, a
former governor of Utah and a former chief executive oficer of
his multibillion-dollar family business. The Chinese post is his
most obvious qualification - he has an intimate understanding of
Chinese diplomatic channels that could help him navigate the
rocky relationship with a country that is both America's largest
creditor and "adversary." On top of that, his time as a governor
(more a CEO of a state than a president is of a country) and
business executive qualify him to navigate a global economy that
is not automatically friendly to the United States. That
Huntsman is a Republican-albeit a different kind than most -
also satisfies Obama's old (and perhaps now outdated) promise to
fill his cabinet with at least one Republican.
I am not predicting that Huntsman will get the job - just
that he is wellequipped to excel in the role. Whoever replaces
Clinton is going to follow a remarkably impressive act. There is
no question that Clinton was Obama's most effective appointee,
projecting American leadership in a leaderless world. Either
Rice or Kerry would both be a fine successor, but if the
administration's calculus makes them untenable, or if they
decide to turn away from the conventional depth chart, they
should pivot to Asia - and Jon Huntsman Jr.
( Ian Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group, the leading
global political risk research and consulting firm. Bremmer
created Wall Street's first global political risk index, and has
authored several books, including the national bestseller, The
End of the Free Market: Who Wins the War Between States and
Corporations?, which details the new global phenomenon of state
capitalism and its geopolitical implications. He has a PhD in
political science from Stanford University (1994), and was the
youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution. )