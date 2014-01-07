(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Ian Bremmer
Jan 7 Since the 2008 financial crisis, the
world's biggest risks have been economic. From a euro zone
meltdown, to a Chinese hard landing, to the U.S. debt crisis,
analysts have spent the past five years worrying about how to
stave off financial implosion.
That's over. In 2014, big-picture economics are relatively
more stable. But geopolitics are very much in play. The impact
of the G-Zero world - one that increasingly lacks global
leadership and coordination - is on display.
So what are this year's top 10 political risks?
10.) Turkey
Among emerging markets, Turkey is particularly vulnerable in
2014. The country faces spillover effects from Syria's civil
war, a re-emergence of the Kurdish insurgency, and heightened
political uncertainty in the wake of public outcry against Prime
Minister Erdogan. Erdogan is lashing out against the opposition,
both inside and outside his party - and elections loom.
9.) The capricious Kremlin
President Putin remains the single most powerful individual
in the world, with a commanding hold on power in one of the
world's most important countries. But his popularity has waned
significantly, and after a decade of rising expectations,
Russia's economy is stagnating (and too oil-dependent: see risk
#5). This makes Russia under Putin far less predictable - at
home and abroad - but Putin is no less willing or able to
implement his preferred policies. Expect the unexpected from
Putin in 2014.
8.) The Middle East's expanding unrest
After three years of turmoil, the Middle East is set to
spiral even further. This year, expect violence in Iraq to
skyrocket, as Iranian influence grows in Baghdad (much to Saudi
Arabia's dismay). With questions surrounding the United States'
role in the region (see risk #1), Iran's nuclear program, and al
Qaeda (#7), as well as ongoing transitions in Egypt and Tunisia,
the region could become even more unhinged.
7.) al Qaeda 2.0
Turmoil in the Arab world has invited a resurgence of Sunni
extremism and the al Qaeda brand; the Syrian conflict has become
a powerful magnet for jihadists. The U.S. homeland remains safer
than in the aftermath of 9/11, but local governments and western
interests across the Middle East and North Africa are now the
lower-hanging fruit - and thus at greater risk.
6.) Strategic data
The Internet and its governance are shifting from a
bottom-up open source sector to a top-down strategic sector as
the state plays a growing role. Expect this trend to accelerate
in 2014, and accordingly, that costs of doing business will
increase, particularly as cybersecurity becomes even more
vulnerable.
5.) Petrostates
The unconventional energy revolution has had important
geopolitical implications, but disruptive events have offset
much of the effect of volume growth, limiting the impact on
producers in recent years. In 2014, this trend will change, with
an acceleration of spare capacity growth, bearish price
pressures, and increased competition among producers more
generally. Petrostates like Russia, Nigeria, Venezuela and Saudi
Arabia could get squeezed.
4.) Iran
The continued progress of Iran's nuclear program, the
crippling effect of sanctions on Iran's economy, and the
dramatic electoral victory of Hassan Rouhani in last June's
presidential election have vastly improved the chances for a
comprehensive negotiated settlement between Iran and the West.
We set the odds at better than even, but there will be risks
along the way, and if the deal falls apart, the risk of military
action will rise. One way or the other, it is shaping up to be
the make-or-break year for Iranian nuclear negotiations.
3.) The new China
President Xi Jinping and China's key leaders have embraced
far-reaching reform to a greater degree than we've seen in two
decades. But the party will face formidable political tests, and
missteps could undermine reform and the leadership itself. Too
much reform too quickly could lead to dissent from within the
party as stakeholders with vested interests lose out and lash
out; too little could provide oxygen to popular dissent and
protests.
2.) Diverging markets
In Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, South Africa and
Turkey - six of the largest emerging markets where elections
matter (China doesn't have them and Russia's don't really count)
- voters will go to the polls this year facing new political
challenges. Slowing growth and rising demands from newly
enfranchised middle classes create heightened uncertainty, and
as recent protests in Brazil, Turkey, Colombia, Russia and
Ukraine have shown, a frustrated public can quickly take to the
streets.
1.) America's troubled alliances
In the wake of perceived American foreign policy missteps in
the Middle East, the Snowden scandal, and dysfunction at home
that leaves allies guessing abroad, the United States' foreign
policy has become increasingly hard for the global community to
interpret and predict. For security partnerships, America's
closest allies - Israel, Britain, Japan and others - have few
options. That's not the case for Washington's second-tier
allies, countries like Germany, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,
and Brazil. To avoid too close an alignment with the United
States and hedge against these developments, these governments
will begin to shift their international orientation - with
implications for companies and investors doing business within
their borders.
