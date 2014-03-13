(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Ian Bremmer
March 13 As we march toward Sunday's Crimean
referendum, the result is predetermined. Crimea will vote
Russia, and tensions will only escalate. At this juncture, it's
important to take a step back and ask who "lost" here. What
could the United States have done differently? What about
Russia? Was the outbreak of violence and explosive geopolitical
confrontation inevitable? Where does it go from here?
If the United States' primary goal has been to keep violence
in Ukraine and tensions between outside powers to a minimum, it
has made a series of significant missteps. The United States
failed to offer real economic support to the Ukrainian
government before events reached a crescendo. Former President
Viktor Yanukovich didn't want to just work with the Russians; he
was looking to strike a balance between Russia and the EU while
skirting economic collapse. Europe pushed too hard, and the IMF
wasn't going to step in in time. The lack of support from the
West helped push Yanukovich far enough towards Russia that
protests in Kiev reached a point of no return.
On February 21st, key Ukrainian opposition figures and
President Yanukovich signed a deal along with a group of
European foreign ministers, only for it to soon break down and
Yanukovich to flee. The United States eagerly jumped ship with
the new pro-West Kiev government. This was a mistake. Washington
could have expressed its reservations and urged that the signed
deal at least be respected as a factor in determining political
processes moving forward. Showing public support for that
position would have been an important acknowledgment to Russia
that the United States respects Russia's interests. In Syria six
months ago, the United States was perfectly happy to pretend (as
were the Russians) that the chemical weapons deal was a
breakthrough that would address the underlying conflict, even
though it was just a smokescreen for relieving Obama of his
obligation to intervene militarily. The Americans could have
offered the Russians a similar face-saving gesture here, but
they chose not to.
The United States could also have strongly urged Ukraine's
new government to respect legitimate Russian interests in
Ukraine, including the adequate inclusion and representation of
ethnic Russians in government, and respect for the sanctity of
Russia's lease on its Crimean military base. Instead, the United
States offered eager, blanket support for the new West-leaning
government.
When it was clear that the Russians were about to go into
Crimea, the Obama administration issued a host of largely empty
threats, warning that there would be "costs for any military
intervention in Ukraine" and that there was a "huge price to
pay" if Russia pushed into Crimea. Of course, the United States
has the military capacity to contest Russia's move into Crimea,
but Washington was never going to retaliate on such a level -
the only response that could realistically stop Russian
incursion. These kinds of unenforceable threats only serve to
undermine U.S. credibility abroad. And like a red flag to a
bull, these comments goaded Putin on; there was no credible "or
else" from Washington that could come close to matching Putin's
resolve in Ukraine. Beyond his country's borders, Putin's single
biggest priority is retaining influence in Ukraine.
But while the United States has clearly missed its chance to
circumvent the escalating tensions that we see today, the stakes
for Russia are exponentially higher, and Russia stands to lose
vastly more over Ukraine.
Just look at the immediate costs of the Crimean invasion,
which didn't even make Putin blink. After the military
incursion, the Russian ruble went into free fall, forcing Russia
to implement a significant interest rate hike. The Russian stock
market's one-day losses exceeded the costs of the bloated Sochi
Olympics.
Such actions will only hasten the slow, but steady economic
decline that we see in Russia. It is an economy with a
tremendous over-reliance on energy, and it has been using its
natural resources as a crutch. In 2007, Russia needed a Brent
oil price of $34 per barrel to balance its federal budget. By
2012, that target had climbed to $117. Last year, oil and gas
accounted for more than two-thirds of Russia's export revenue.
If a "win" for Putin means expanded influence in Ukraine,
then his strategy has backfired royally. Just three months ago,
he had the ear of a Russia-leaning Ukrainian government. Today,
he has...Crimea. But by annexing Crimea, its 1.5 million
pro-Russian voters would no longer be a part of the Ukrainian
electorate. The remaining Ukrainian voters will remember images
of Russian troops on their soil when they next take to the
polls. All of this means that Ukrainian elections are more
likely to turn pro-West, leading to the prospects of EU Customs
Union integration and eventual European Union membership. That
is, if we can get that far.
But this is an enormous if - and it reveals who will likely
lose the most.
First of all, if Russia sends its forces into Eastern
Ukraine - a distinct possibility - everybody loses. We could see
the outbreak of a Ukrainian civil war, crippling market
volatility, extreme geopolitical shock, and unforeseeable
consequences. Events to date have brought us to a point where
this is a frighteningly realistic outcome that cannot be ruled
out.
But even if Russia doesn't push further, there is no good
outcome for the Ukrainian people for a long time to come. In the
best case, they get cash for debt, but the Russians will no
longer subsidize their gas. The economy will remain a wreck, and
Ukraine's new president will see a continued need to tack to
Russia for economic reasons - but that strategy will become even
more politically untenable. In short, Ukraine ends up back in
the same stew - but it boils even hotter.
That scenario assumes ongoing economic and diplomatic
support from the West. It wasn't until the crisis truly erupted
that the West began to open its pocketbook. What happens when
the next global tension flares and the international media's
attention shifts? Will Western diplomatic efforts shift with it?
Are the United States and Europe prepared to backstop a
Ukrainian economy in free-fall when they have pressing economic
concerns back home?
The Ukrainian people have lost the most, and have the most
yet to lose. Discussions of America's blunders should be framed
in this context. Of course, it's not inevitable: with
tremendous, sustained outside support, there is a chance for a
Ukrainian win over time. Unfortunately, that chance is far too
slim.
(Ian Bremmer)