By Ian Bremmer
Feb 28 Presidents beleaguered by mass protests
seem to use the same phrasebook. After protests turned
exceptionally violent in Ukraine, the security agency waged an
"anti-terrorist operation" in retaliation. Within days,
President Yanukovich's support had crumbled, he had fled, and
the "radical forces" he disparaged had seized power. In
Venezuela, President Maduro has dubbed the billowing unrest a
spree of "fascism" aiming to "eliminate" him; he urged the
opposition to halt its acts of "terrorism."
But Venezuela is no Ukraine, and it's unlikely that Nicolas
Maduro will soon suffer Yanukovich's fate. Here's why.
Things have not been going well for President Maduro, with
massive protests stemming from a steady rise in economic
turmoil, crime and inflation. A weak opposition initially made
progress through electoral channels: former presidential
candidate Henrique Capriles came within 1.5 percent of beating
Maduro during last year's semi-rigged election.
But the prospect of waiting until 2018 to take their next
lawful whack at Maduro has left the opposition demoralized and
increasingly radicalized. Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez has
captured this sentiment with his calls for Venezuelans to take
their disapproval to the streets. When the regime accused Lopez
of - what else? - terrorism and murder, Lopez turned himself in
(after an impassioned speech, of course). That has only
solidified his support, and puts Maduro between a rock and a
hard place: release Lopez to lead future protests, or incite the
opposition with his imprisonment.
Maduro is a weak president, to be sure, and these protests
represent by far the most severe challenge to his authority to
date. But Maduro holds many cards that Ukraine's Yanukovich did
not. He retains control of (and loyalty from) the key apparatus
of the state - military, police and security forces, parliament,
and state-owned oil company PDVSA (Venezuela's main source of
revenue). There is no unified command within the security forces
that could turn against him in an organized fashion, and the
security forces are much more willing to repress and support the
regime than they are in Ukraine.
Maduro is also popular. While the international media
focuses on the opposition protests, Maduro's approval ratings
are still hovering above 40 percent, and the ruling PSUV party
retains important levels of support, as was clear in its
performance during last year's December regional elections. The
protests have not spread significantly beyond the opposition,
nor have they infiltrated Maduro's Chavista base; in fact, they
present an opportunity for the president to shore up his support
and legitimacy among his hardline supporters.
In terms of international opinion, the United States is
opposed to Maduro, but he has generally reasonable relations
with most Latin American countries right now. We've seen lament
from many neighbors, but little in the way of outright
criticism. Venezuela's state-owned oil company has bought favor
with many countries in the region through generous energy deals.
So what is Maduro's strategy going forward? He will dig in,
distract, and divide. He recently announced the extension of
annual Carnival festivities, expanding it into a six-day
holiday. He will stick to his all-or-nothing approach, refusing
to grant significant concessions to the opposition, giving them
little to feed momentum. He'll hope that over the next few
weeks, the opposition will realize they haven't obtained
anything meaningful from the government, and things will
gradually die down.
Maduro has no incentive to resign, and there is no clear
institutional mechanism to make him do so. It is very hard for
either the opposition or the military - if it began to view the
president as too much of a liability - to transition away from
Maduro within the rigid constitutional framework. If the
military, which is broadly supportive of Chavismo, did remove
him, they would have to call elections that the opposition would
likely win - a non-starter.
So we are unlikely to see Maduro flee the country any time
soon. But surviving this battle is very different from winning
the war, and Venezuela loses out as Maduro clings to power. The
economy will continue to suffer, and there's no political will
in the government to take strong measures to address rapidly
rising inflation and a deteriorating fiscal environment. In
fact, the public dissatisfaction that is playing out right now
makes Maduro even less likely to implement painful reforms that
could lead to reinvigorated protests. That means we will see
further rounds of social discontent down the road.
If Maduro had strong leadership skills and the willingness
to reform, he could probably get himself out of this box. But
his administration has badly mismanaged the economy, and it's
only getting worse. The government's response continues to be
weak, inconsistent and internally divided. However, with Maduro
enjoying support from most of Chavismo and the security
apparatus, the most likely outcome is one of a disorderly and
uncertain transition as the situation erodes rather than
explodes.
This is no Venezuela Spring. Expect things to slowly,
consistently, worsen before they can get better.
