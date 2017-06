LONDON Feb 23 Luxembourg-based investment firm Brachem Acquisition is to sell up to 5 million shares in German chemicals distributor Brenntag via an accelerated offering, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

Books on the offering, which would be worth as much as 433.8 million euros at Thursday's closing share price of 86.76 euros, will open immediately, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

Brachem has agreed to an 180 day lock-up period on its remaining shareholding. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Luke Jeffs)