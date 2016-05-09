FRANKFURT May 9 Germany's Brenntag,
the world's largest chemicals distributor, reported a 27 percent
drop in first-quarter net profit, far below forecasts, due to a
large devaluation of the Venezuelan bolivar and a challenging
business environment in North America.
Brenntag shares were indicated down 7 percent ahead of the
0700 GMT Frankfurt market open.
In results that raised questions about its earnings outlook,
net profit was 66 million euros ($75 million), Brenntag said on
Monday. That compared with a Reuters poll average estimate of a
4 percent rise in net profit to 94 million euros.
Brenntag said its Venezuelan business was no longer
generating meaningful core profit as a result of the devaluation
of the bolivar by more than 90 percent in February. It made
foreign exchange losses of 27 million euros in the quarter.
"Business performance in the first quarter of 2016 was
impacted by the weakness in the oil & gas sector, the
challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly in North
America, and the devaluation of the currency in Venezuela,"
Brenntag said in a statement.
It said it believed its Latin American operating earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
would be down significantly this year.
Brenntag confirmed its overall outlook for the group in
which it expects to achieve growth in all relevant earnings
metrics including "meaningful growth" in operating gross profit
and operating EBITDA.
But DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul said that those goals were
now somewhat in question.
"Q1 results (especially the weakness in North American
business) may raise doubts whether this level is achievable," he
wrote in a note to clients.
Latin America accounted for 12 million of Brenntag's total
of 192 million euros in first-quarter operating EBITDA.
($1 = 0.8771 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)