FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Brenntag AG, the world's largest chemicals distributor, said 2013 earnings were likely to fall short of analysts' expectations, joining European chemicals makers in reporting little sign of economic recovery.

The German group said on Wednesday it expected 2013 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 710-735 million euros ($945-$978 million), up from 707 million last year but less than the 745 million expected on average by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

"The specified EBITDA guidance is a disappointment and may require downward revisions of consensus in the mid-single percentage region," said DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul.

Shares in the group traded 3.1 percent lower at the open.

Several chemical makers have warned that no sign of recovery was in sight. Companies such as synthetic rubber maker Lanxess , PVC and soda ash maker Solvay as well as Bayer's plastics unit have cut their outlook or warned of bigger-than-expected declines in profit.

"Assuming that the general economic environment will not see a substantial recovery by the end of the year, the company is anticipating less dynamic development," Brenntag said.

Second-quarter EBITDA declined 8.3 percent to 169.1 million euros, falling short of the 173 million expected on average in a Reuters poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)