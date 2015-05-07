UPDATE 3-Pentair to spin off its electrical business
* Water unit to retain the Pentair name (Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
BRENT AND U.S. CRUDE DOWN $1 BARREL AFTER GASOLINE DROPS 2 PCT TO LEAD PETROLEUM COMPLEX LOWER
* Water unit to retain the Pentair name (Adds CEO comments, updates share movement)
VANCOUVER, May 9 Voters in Canada's British Columbia went to the polls to choose a new provincial government on Tuesday in a neck-and-neck race between the ruling Liberal Party and left-leaning New Democrats.