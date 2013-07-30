* New output will not reverse decline in BFOE volumes
* Biggest new UK fields will produce heavy oil or gas
* Addition of Troll and DUC unlikely to improve liquidity
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 30 Increased North Sea oil output
is the wrong sort of crude to replenish the Brent benchmark - a
diminishing base on which the price of more than half of the
world's international oil trade rests, industry experts say.
The benchmark is underpinned by only four North Sea crudes -
Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE).
But supplies are dwindling. In 2008, the BFOE streams
produced some 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) but today this
is down to 813,000 bpd. "There's a very small volume of oil
being traded against (the Brent) contract," said Peter Parry,
head of global oil and gas consulting at Bain & Company.
Platts, which publishes benchmark price references, is
considering whether to add other North Sea crudes to its dated
Brent quote, but traders say this would have little impact on
the physical volumes traded in the price assessment window.
Instead, more radical solutions may be needed.
"We're already in a transition period and there will come a
point where if they don't do something it will become defunct,"
said Anna Howell, an energy partner at law firm Herbert Smith
Freehills. "If there isn't enough output it won't be a useful
benchmark."
The shrinking volumes backing Brent have led some to argue
that crude trading will migrate away from a Brent basis. "The
stopping point has always been - what else is out there?" said
Parry.
But the possibility that Brent will be superseded is already
being acknowledged in longer-term energy contracts, said Howell.
These 20-year contracts need to include a replacement indexation
formula if they currently use a Brent-based pricing formula.
TOO HEAVY
Although Britain's North Sea oil and gas output is expected
to rise by almost a third by 2017, this is thought unlikely to
reverse the decline in BFOE.
The problem is that the biggest new fields will produce
either heavy oil - which experts say cannot go into the Brent or
Forties blend - or a gas and condensate mix.
"In the North Sea we are seeing more heavy crude coming on
stream," said Parry. "If you have a very sulphurous crude, you
don't want that to contaminate a larger stream. That's why we
are seeing more (crudes) go by tanker, because they don't fit
the blended stream."
For example, Statoil's Mariner field, estimated to
have over 250 million barrels in recoverable reserves, will
produce ultra-heavy oil, which will be exported by tanker.
EnQuest's Kraken field, which has some 160 million
barrels in reserves, is also classed as ultra-heavy oil.
By contrast, output from BP's Kinnoull, which will go
into the Forties blend, is estimated to have more modest total
recoverable reserves of some 45 million barrels. And Oseberg
Delta, slated for a 2014 start-up, is estimated to contain just
77 million barrels of oil equivalent.
"The fields have been worked very hard in the North Sea,"
said Charles Whall, co-manager of the Investec Global Energy
Fund. "The heavy oilfields require a lot of wells, and it's
difficult to make this economic offshore. Even with the best
technologies, this mini-boom in the North Sea won't turn around
the significant depletion - there are no easy wins there."
Recognising the problem, Platts has taken steps to increase
liquidity and strengthen the benchmark. This year it introduced
quality premiums for Oseberg and Ekofisk to encourage more of
these cargoes to trade in the price assessment window.
The move appears to have worked, with 28 bids and offers of
Ekofisk crude and three trades in the window since May 1,
compared with three bids and offers and no trades in
January-April 2013, prior to the introduction of the quality
premiums.
Oseberg has attracted 26 bids and offers since May 1 and
five trades, compared with no trades in January-April 2013.
Platts has also mulled the addition of other crudes to the
BFOE basket, previously highlighting Troll and DUC as the most
likely candidates. But it sees no reason to rush.
NEW CRUDES NEEDED?
"We do not see a need at this moment to add any new grades,
but we continue to monitor the performance of dated Brent as
well as the markets for Troll and DUC," said Jorge Montepeque,
Platts global editorial director, marketing reporting.
Traders and consultants are sceptical as to whether the
addition of Troll and DUC will make much difference. "These
crudes tend to go into Statoil and Maersk's own systems and are
rarely seen in the market," said Parry.
"Statoil's Mongstad refinery was built to run Troll crude,"
a trader said. "That won't change overnight - they need it."
This has led some to wonder if more drastic measures will be
needed, such as the addition of non-North Sea crudes from the
Middle East. McGraw Hill Financial Inc unit Platts said
it currently sees no need to step out of the North Sea and look
elsewhere.
"But we have indicated that in our long-term vision we could
incorporate similar types - light, medium gravity, sweet or
medium/sweet grades into the BFOE from other regions,"
Montepeque said. "...the mechanism could use the delivered price
of these grades adjusted with a freight component."
(Editing by William Hardy)