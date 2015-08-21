Aramco to cut June oil supplies to Asia by about 7 mln barrels - source
NEW DELHI, May 9 Saudi Aramco will cut oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES DROP $1.44 TO $45.18/BBL, LOWEST SINCE MARCH 2009
NEW DELHI, May 9 Saudi Aramco will cut oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap, sought on Tuesday to dampen concerns over recent U.S. publicity about weak demand for wide-body jets, saying there was "good solid demand" for the most widely traded types.