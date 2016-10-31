UPDATE 5-Oil up on expectations of extended, possibly deeper, output cut
* Soaring U.S. production undermines OPEC efforts (Adds OPEC Sec-Gen seeing consensus, updates prices)
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES HIT LOWEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN A MONTH
* Soaring U.S. production undermines OPEC efforts (Adds OPEC Sec-Gen seeing consensus, updates prices)
DUBAI, May 22 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran would continue its ballistic missile programme, state television reported, striking a defiant note after strong criticism of the Islamic Republic from U.S. President Donald Trump.