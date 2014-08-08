ANALYSIS-Push for S.China Sea code stirs ASEAN suspicions about Beijing's endgame
* ASEAN, China want S.China Sea code of conduct finalised this yr
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES TURNS NEGATIVE AFTER MARKET "SELLS ON THE NEWS" OF THE US STRIKING ISLAMIC STATE TARGETS IN IRAQ
* ASEAN, China want S.China Sea code of conduct finalised this yr
SINGAPORE, April 27 Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a general sentiment of globally bloated markets, though traders said that prices seemed to have found support around current levels.