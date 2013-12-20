SunPower says exploring options for JV with First Solar
April 5 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic alternatives for its yieldco joint venture with First Solar .
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES UP $1 AT $111.29/BBL
NEW YORK, April 5 Poland's desire to cut natural gas imports from Russia has led to an "understanding" with the United States to work toward a deal to export liquefied natural gas to its new Baltic Sea terminal, the country's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks turned negative and the dollar slipped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve showed planned changes in its bond investment policy, reversing a rally spurred by a strong jobs report earlier in the day.