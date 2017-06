SINGAPORE Feb 13 Brent crude futures rose more than a dollar on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar after Greek lawmakers passed an austerity bill needed to secure its second EU/IMF bailout.

Brent March crude was up $1.04 at $118.35 a barrel by 0211 GMT. U.S. crude gained 93 cents to $99.60 a barrel. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)