SINGAPORE Feb 13 U.S. crude oil futures rose over $1 on Monday after the Greek parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery gained over $1 to trade as high as $99.68 a barrel, before slipping to $99.64 as of 0526 GMT.

The Greek parliament approved the austerity bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and violence spread around the country. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)