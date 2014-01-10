Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC said on Monday it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS ABOVE $1 IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE TO $107.40
April 17 Pipeline operator Williams Partners LP said it would sell its stake in a unit that owns 88.46 percent of an olefins plant in Louisiana to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion in cash.