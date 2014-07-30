France calls for firm reaction after North Korea's missile test
PARIS, April 29 France condemned a ballistic missile test conducted on Saturday by North Korea and called for a "firm" and "determined" reaction towards Pyongyang.
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday, calling on the United States and China to keep up pressure on Pyongyang.