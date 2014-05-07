UPDATE 9-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
BRENT CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE MORE THAN $1 A BARREL
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 23 A Delaware court revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in master limited partnerships.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.