* Brent in euros hits all-time high of 93 euros/bbl
* Euro has weakened due to region's debt crisis
* Brent in dollars 18 pct lower from 2008 highs of
$147.5/bbl
* Headache for policymakers as consumers feel pinch
LONDON, Feb 23 Brent oil valued in euros
set an all-time high on Thursday above 93 euros a barrel,
beating 2008's pre-financial crisis high and adding fuel costs
to euro zone debt troubles.
Brent, a global benchmark for crude, rose to 93.60 euros per
barrel, exceeding a previous record on July 3, 2008 of 93.46
euros.
The record prices in euros, and also in British pounds,
could further slow economic growth in Europe, where consumers
are already being squeezed by tighter budgets due to widespread
austerity measures and reduced availability of credit.
Dollar-denominated Brent prices at just over $124 a
barrel are still well short of 2008's record $147. The common
European currency has underperformed the dollar because of the
euro zone's debt crisis.
"The recent strength of the U.S. dollar, the currency in
which crude oil is traded, and the sharp rise in the oil price
is likely to lead to further rises in the retail price of fuel
in Europe and the UK and consumers can be expected to respond by
trying to use fuel as efficiently as possible or by cutting back
on non-essential travel," Caroline Bain, commodities analyst at
the Economist Intelligence Unit, said.
Data published on Wednesday showed unexpectedly weak
activity in Europe's most powerful economy, Germany, and in
France, sparking fresh worries the region could tip into
recession.
Risk sentiment towards the dollar has improved during the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, keeping a lid on the gains in
crude prices denominated in the greenback.
"The issues around the euro zone translate into a much
stronger dollar so Europe as a whole is not spared the rise in
oil prices as it was back in 2008, when they enjoyed the buffer
that their currency provided in relation to the price rise in
dollar terms", BNP commodity strategist Harry Tchilinguirian
said.
By 1222 GMT, Brent crude futures traded up $1.15 at $124.05
per barrel, having risen to highs not seen since May 2011
earlier in the session of $124.48 per barrel.
Brent crude prices on a sterling basis climbed to historical
records of 79.19 pounds per barrel.
Tight crude availability due to tensions affecting producers
Iran, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen, together with reduced output
in the North Sea, have supported prices in dollars since the
beginning of the year.
High prices could be key to elections being fought both in
the United States and in France, and there has been increasing
talk of the possibility that oil will be released from
government-controlled inventories to alleviate price strength.
Sources told Reuters in January that the International
Energy Agency has discussed a plan to release up to 14 million
barrels per day of government-owned oil if tensions with Iran
rise.
Many Asian buyers have also moved to reduce or limit their
dependency on Iranian crude oil imports, after Washington and
Brussels sought consensus on sanctions to deter Iran from
pursuing its nuclear programme
"In Euros per barrel the price impact of the EU sanctions on
Iran is greater than the impact of the total shutdown of Libya
last year and the price spike is going to be a political
challenge for politicians in the West running for re-election,"
Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said in a note.
However, Jakob warned that a strategic release would be more
difficult to justify this year.
"That is much harder to do this year because there is no
supply disruption per se but instead a voluntary restriction on
buying from a specific country," Jakob said.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana; Editing by Anthony Barker)