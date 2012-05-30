UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
LONDON May 30 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Wednesday, weighed by intensifying fears about Spain's banking system, and after China signalled it was not planning a large stimulus package.
By 0742 GMT, U.S. crude futures were down $1.00 at $89.76. Brent crude was down 90 cents at $105.78. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.