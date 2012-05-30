LONDON May 30 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Wednesday, weighed by intensifying fears about Spain's banking system, and after China signalled it was not planning a large stimulus package.

By 0742 GMT, U.S. crude futures were down $1.00 at $89.76. Brent crude was down 90 cents at $105.78. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)