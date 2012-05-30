LONDON May 30 Brent crude oil fell over $1 on Wednesday, weighed by intensifying fears about Spain's banking system, and after China signalled it was not planning a large stimulus package.

By 0812 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 98 cents at $105.70, having fallen to the day's low of $105.76 minutes earlier. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)