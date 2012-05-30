LONDON May 30 Brent crude oil futures extended losses on Wednesday, reaching their lowest since December on worries about the future of Spain's banks and dimming prospects of Chinese stimulus measures.

By 1022 GMT Brent crude futures were down $1.59 at $105.09 a barrel, having hit the day's low of $105.00 a barrel, its lowest since Dec. 20, minutes before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Will Waterman)