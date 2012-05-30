UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
LONDON May 30 Brent crude oil futures extended losses on Wednesday, reaching their lowest since December on worries about the future of Spain's banks and dimming prospects of Chinese stimulus measures.
By 1022 GMT Brent crude futures were down $1.59 at $105.09 a barrel, having hit the day's low of $105.00 a barrel, its lowest since Dec. 20, minutes before. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Will Waterman)
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.