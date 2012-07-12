UPDATE 3-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension supports
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
LONDON, July 12 Brent crude futures fell $1 to $99.23 a barrel on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said fundamentals had clearly eased in 2012 and as investors awaited Chinese GDP data due a day later. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)
