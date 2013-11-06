* Oil majors and trading houses named in suit
* February 2011 and September 2012 in focus
* Suit alleges collusion and manipulation
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Nov 6 Four NYMEX traders have alleged
that the North Sea Brent crude oil market has been manipulated
by oil majors and trading houses since at least 2002, in a class
action they brought in the wake of a wide ranging European
Commission inquiry.
Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Statoil,
Morgan Stanley, Trafigura Beheer, Trafigura,
Phibro Trading and Vitol are named as defendants in
the lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court in October.
In the filing, the plaintiffs allege that traders at these
companies combined to manipulate Brent crude oil prices and
Brent futures contracts traded on NYMEX, citing periods in
February 2011 and September 2012.
Morgan Stanley, Trafigura, BP, Shell and Vitol declined to
comment. A Statoil spokesman said it was not uncommon to see
private U.S. lawsuits filed following investigations by
government agencies. A spokesman for Phibro said the firm had
not been a target of or involved in the European inquiry, nor
had it been served with the lawsuit.
"Any claims that Phibro was involved in the activities being
investigated by the commission are totally without merit and
Phibro will vigorously defend itself," he said.
In May, the European Commission launched an inquiry into
suspected anti-competitive agreements relating to the submission
of prices to Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill, which
operates an energy information and global price reporting
service.
Shortly after this, Chicago-based commodities trading firm
Prime International Trading Ltd filed a lawsuit against BP,
Shell and Statoil, alleging collusion to fix oil prices. The
companies did not respond at the time to requests for comment.
The European Commission's inquiry has yet to reach any
conclusions.
Platts said on Wednesday it was cooperating fully with the
European Commission's review and had not been charged with any
wrong-doing.
Brent is a global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's
internationally-traded crude oil supplies. It is underpinned by
four physical crude streams - Brent itself, Forties, Ekofisk and
Oseberg.
Physical volumes have dwindled in recent years, but the
futures contract is widely traded.
The plaintiffs in the October class action - which include
Kevin McDonnell, who was a director of NYMEX Holdings, and other
traders working at NYMEX at the time - allege that the
defendants reported false and misleading data for transactions
to Platts during its price assessment window.
The window, or market-on-close (MOC) system, is a daily
half-hour period in which Platts determines cash prices through
a series of bids, offers and trades.
Asked for comment a spokeswoman at Platts said: "Platts has
not been named as a defendant in this lawsuit."
The suit alleges that as major market participants, the
defendants have the power to push prices in a particular
direction, undermining the entire pricing structure for the
Brent physical and futures markets.
Specifically, the suit claims that in February 2011 and
September 2012 the defendants engaged in disruptive and
manipulative trading during the Platts window "at least in part
to benefit their Brent crude oil derivatives positions".
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.
