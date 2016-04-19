(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1Sij19m
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1Sij459
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 19 Crude oil storage helped
commodity traders and refiners make strong profits last year and
in the first quarter of 2016 but now the price structure which
made it possible is evaporating.
In a typical storage strategy, known as "cash and carry",
traders buy physical crude and put it into storage in a tank
farm, or more rarely on a tanker at sea.
Traders simultaneously sell crude futures for a nearby
contract, hedging their exposure in case prices fall while the
oil is stored.
As the futures contracts near expiry, traders buy them back
and sell more contracts for a date further in the future. The
strategy continues until the trader is ready to release the
stocks back to the market.
But the strategy only works if the futures market trades in
contango, with contracts near expiry cheaper than those further
forward.
In a contango market, traders are constantly buying
lower-priced contracts and selling higher-priced ones, making a
profit on the difference.
The profit from the futures half of the transaction pays for
all the costs of borrowing money to buy the physical oil and
arranging storage.
Provided the physical and financial transactions are exactly
matched there is an opportunity to make a riskless profit.
In practice, the transactions rarely match perfectly and
there is often some residual risk, but cash and carry is still
one of the lowest risk and most popular trades in the physical
oil business.
In late 2014 and again in late 2015, traders and refiners
raced to buy as much crude as possible and put it into storage
to profit from a big contango structure in the futures market.
But the strategy depends on the contango remaining wide
enough to cover all the costs of financing and storing the
physical crude.
As the contango in Brent narrows sharply, strategies which
depend on selling Brent futures are becoming unprofitable (Hedge
funds bet on tightening oil market despite Doha debacle,
Reuters, April 19 ).
To the extent traders and refiners are financing and storing
extra stock with Brent futures, the barrels are likely to be
sold if the market remains in a narrow contango or moves deeper
into backwardation.
In contrast, WTI futures continue to trade in a much larger
contango, which continues to make financing physical oil stocks
profitable (tmsnrt.rs/1Sij19m).
Brent is used in cash and carry strategies outside North
America while WTI is employed mostly for storage trades in the
United States.
The sharp narrowing of Brent spreads suggests speculative
physical stocks in Europe, Asia and on tankers at sea will be
the first sold, while stockholding in the United States remains
profitable for now.
The prospect of a market near to balance has helped narrow
the contango (Brent contango is hard to square with missing
barrels, Reuters, March 9 ) (tmsnrt.rs/1Sij459).
OECD crude stocks rose by a relatively modest 375,000
barrels per day during the first two months of the year,
according to the International Energy Agency.
Preliminary data show OECD crude stocks rose only 400,000
bpd in March, compared with an average build of almost 1 million
bpd in the same month over the last five years (Oil Market
Report, IEA, April 14).
The IEA's predictions for a very small crude surplus in the
second half of the year imply OECD stocks are likely to decline
between July and December (assuming China continues adding to
its strategic reserves).
