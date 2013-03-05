DUBAI, March 5 The operator of the Brent
pipeline said it was still studying whether it would be safe to
reopen the oil link in the UK North Sea after a leak at a
platform forced a shutdown on Saturday as a precaution.
"Before we re-open the Brent pipeline system, we have a
series of internal safety checks to go through," a spokeswoman
for the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co's (TAQA) UK business said
on Tuesday.
"It will only be reopened when we are entirely satisfied
that is it safe to do so."
The 80,000 barrel per day (bpd) Brent system was shut for
the second time in seven weeks after oil and associated gas was
found to have leaked into a leg of the 10,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Cormorant Alpha platform, which has been offline since
January.
In mid-January, the Brent pipeline system was reopened two
days after being shut as a precaution when the first Cormorant
leg leak was found.
But three days after the latest closures, there was no
restart time yet for the major North Sea oil pipeline to resume
operations.
When Abu Dhabi-based TAQA shut the Brent system
during a working week in mid-January, the closure supported
global oil prices because Brent is one of the four North Sea
oils used as a benchmark to price oil around the world.
In both incidents non-essential staff were evacuated from
the platform, nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons entered the
environment, TAQA said in a statement on its website.
The shutdown over the weekend helped end a two-week slide in
Brent crude prices, which had fallen from over $119 a
barrel on Feb. 13 to a close of $110.40/bbl on Friday. The
benchmark crude oil price briefly broke through $111 on Tuesday.
Britain's Health and Safety Executive has said it was
studying whether to launch a full investigation into the
incident at Cormorant Alpha.
The Brent system is jointly owned by 21 companies. It
consists of part of the processing systems and structure on the
Cormorant Alpha platform, operated by TAQA, as well as a
pipeline connecting Cormorant Alpha to the BP -operated
Sullom Voe Oil Terminal in the Shetland Islands.
Cormorant Alpha also handles oil from the Dunlin, Thistle,
Northern producer, Murchison, North Alwyn, Tern, Eider and North
Cormorant Platforms.