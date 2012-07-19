SINGAPORE, July 19 Brent crude's premium to Middle East Dubai hit an eight-week high on Thursday after the European benchmark rose above $106 per barrel as tension in the Middle East brought supply concerns back into focus.

The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps rose 17 cents to $3.85 per barrel, the highest since May 22, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)