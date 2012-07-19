UPDATE 8-Oil slips on worries about Mideast rift, U.S. production growth
* Rising output in U.S., elsewhere offsets OPEC cuts (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
SINGAPORE, July 19 Brent crude's premium to Middle East Dubai hit an eight-week high on Thursday after the European benchmark rose above $106 per barrel as tension in the Middle East brought supply concerns back into focus.
The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps rose 17 cents to $3.85 per barrel, the highest since May 22, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR