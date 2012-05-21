UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
LONDON May 21 Brent crude futures rose $1 to $108.14 a barrel on Monday, as hopes for growth stimulus in China and a weaker dollar supported oil prices.
An upturn in oil prices early in the session has been limited by worries about Greece, after a weekend meeting of Group of Eight leaders failed to alleviate concerns that the debt-stricken country may exit the euro. (Editing by Jason Neely)
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.