LONDON Oct 11 Brent crude oil rose by $1 on Thursday, lifted by escalating tension between Syria and Turkey, maintenance in the North Sea and a supply crunch in oil products.

By 0818 GMT Brent crude oil was at $115.20 per barrel after reaching $115.33. It was on track for its highest close in a month. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)