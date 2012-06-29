Brent crude futures rose $3 to touch a high of $94.52 a barrel on Friday after EU leaders agreed on a strategy to tackle soaring debt costs on Spain and Italy.

Oil prices rallied with stocks, commodities and the euro after the agreement to use rescue funds to stabilise bond markets was announced.

Despite Friday's rally in oil markets, futures were still set for the worst quarterly loss since the financial crisis in 2008. (Editing by Jason Neely)