NEW YORK Nov 8 The discount for U.S. crude oil
futures versus European Brent deepened by more than $1 a barrel
on Friday after a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded
in Alabama, spurring worries of tougher regulation and higher
costs.
The 90-car train carrying North Dakota crude to Walnut Hill,
Florida, derailed in rural Alabama, with nearly a dozen cars
bursting into flames reaching hundreds of feet high. There were
no injuries, and the cars were left to burn, officials said.
The incident, the latest in a series involving oil trains,
threatens to step up calls for more regulation such as
retrofitting older tank cars or increased quality controls,
adding to the cost of shipping crude oil by rail.
Rising transport costs could drive down prices for inland
domestic crudes, which would need to fall in order to compete
with imports on the coast, analysts said. Rail trade has become
crucial in delivering burgeoning North Dakota shale and Canadian
crude to refineries along the East and Gulf coasts.
"What will happen is that it will lead to regulations and
every time you add new regulations, it will increase the cost,
and that will increase the gap between Brent and WTI," said Bill
O'Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Investment
Management in St. Louis.
"When you have these train accidents, you're not going to
stop training crude, the cost will just go up and the cost has
to be expected in the spread."
Brent's premium over U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) widened by more than $1 to a session high of
$10.39 per barrel. The spread reached a record $28 last year
amid a pent-up glut of crude in the U.S. Midwest, but has traded
at less than $12 for most of this year.
Brent oil rose by as much as $1.50 close to $105 per barrel,
while U.S. prices were flat.
COSTLIER OPTIONS
Railing crude has risen in tandem with a boom in shale oil
production in the United States and Canada, as pipeline
infrastructure is still insufficient to deliver oil to
refineries and oil products to markets.
As such traffic rose in recent years, so has the focus on
periodic derailments, including the derailment that killed 47
people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, in July, putting pressure on
regulators to toughen up regulations.
In March, a train derailed in west-central Minnesota,
spilling around 20,000 gallons of oil. Last month, a train
headed from the Canadian province of Alberta to Vancouver
derailed, carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.
Shipping crude oil by pipeline or water is cheaper than
rail, but the wide price spreads between surging inland
production and coastal imports has driven traders, producers and
refiners to ship more and more oil by train.
In the third quarter, crude-by-rail shipments rose 44
percent from a year ago to 93,312 carloads, equivalent to about
740,000 barrels per day (bpd) or almost one tenth of U.S.
production, according to data from the Association of American
Railroads.
That was down 14 percent from the second quarter as narrower
oil spreads that made costlier rail shipments less economic.
Without trains or adequate pipeline infrastructure, the only
alternative would be the most costly of all -- trucks.
"If they're making it harder to ship by rail, then that
means switching to a different method and that would widen the
spread much more," said Michael Lynch, oil analyst and president
of consultancy Strategic Energy & Economic Research Inc in
Winchester, Massachusetts.