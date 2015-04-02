Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia
* U.S. crude stocks fall 5.2 million barrels to lowest since Feb.
BRENT-U.S. CRUDE OIL DIFFERENCE CL-LCO1=R NARROWS TO BELOW $6.50 A BARREL, LOWEST SINCE MID-FEB
