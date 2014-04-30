EXCLUSIVE-Boeing near decision to launch 737-10 jet -sources
* Boeing says no decision taken, discussion of timing premature (Adds details, background)
BRENT, U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES ON EIA DATA
* Boeing says no decision taken, discussion of timing premature (Adds details, background)
BEIJING, April 25 Beijing will boost thermal coal supplies to ensure prices return to a "reasonable" level and raise inventories in preparation for higher summer demand, the government said on Tuesday amid concerns about deepening losses at the nation's utilities.