* One of the most popular oil trading plays turns tricky
* After steep decline, Brent premium to WTI soars
* Some funds report losses in past months
* Volatility expected to continue in 2014
By Claire Milhench and Barani Krishnan
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 25 One of the most popular
trading bets in oil markets, based on attempts to predict price
differences between European and U.S. oil benchmarks, is proving
to be one of the trickiest as funds suffer losses after sky-high
gains earlier this year.
For a generation, European and U.S. oil price benchmarks
rose and fell more or less in tandem, with U.S. WTI crude
usually worth a few dollars more than London's Brent.
But in recent years, Middle East unrest and the U.S. shale
oil revolution have combined to flip that relationship upside
down, decouple it and make it far harder to predict.
American crude became cheaper, European crude more
expensive, and - although both benchmarks were comparatively
stable on an individual basis - the difference between the two
prices became more volatile than ever.
As a result, those placing bets on the spread by buying one
benchmark and selling the other have enjoyed the sort of frantic
roller coaster that can make some people very rich indeed.
In 2011 - with new U.S. oil production capacity creating a
glut and the Arab Spring impacting output on the other side of
the Atlantic - some hedge funds and trading houses made hundreds
of millions of dollars. They correctly predicted that Brent
would become more costly, with Brent's premium to WTI blowing
out to $28 a barrel.
This year promised to offer a repeat of that bonanza as the
trend reversed. New pipelines carried oil away from the U.S.
pricing hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, easing the glut there and
rapidly narrowing the spread from as much as $23 in February to
almost zero in July. Some commodity hedge funds reported double
digit gains.
But for funds betting that this trend would continue, it has
gone spectacularly wrong since September. U.S. oil stocks have
unexpectedly built up, making U.S. crude much cheaper than Brent
again. On Friday the spread was the biggest it has been for
eight months at more than $16.
"One of my colleagues called trading in that spread a widow
maker. It's so fast, so if you're wrong, you're dead," said
Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB Bank.
Changes in the spread can be big, sudden, and often seem to
defy logic. In the latest example, several trading houses issued
confident predictions that Sunday's deal for sanctions relief
for Iran would reduce the premium for Brent. This is
understandable as Middle East developments are usually felt more
in the price on the east side of the Atlantic.
In fact, it had little impact on the spread. Brent fell, but
so did WTI by about the same amount. On Monday, traders were
left citing factors as unrelated to Iran as the U.S. tax
consequences of December inventory figures to explain the
unexpected parallel move.
PAINFUL MONTHS
One of the most well-known proponents of spread trading,
Pierre Andurand, predicted in a September interview with the
Financial Times that U.S. crude would soon trade at a premium to
Brent, just like in the old days.
At the time of the interview, investors in his $315 million
Andurand Commodities Fund enjoyed returns of 44 percent.
One month later, the U.S. crude discount to Brent had
widened to $10 a barrel. Stocks unexpectedly soared at WTI's
landlocked hub in Cushing partly due to lower than expected
demand from refineries. Andurand's fund lost 7 percent in
October.
The Andurand fund is still positive on the year and was up
34.7 percent at the end of September, well ahead of a peer group
average of 5.3 percent, according to data seen by Reuters.
But big swings are part of the game. Andurand's previous
venture BlueGold Capital Management was wound up in 2012 after
incurring losses of over 30 percent in 2011.
As the Brent premium has widened further in November and WTI
has fallen to a five-month low, fund managers see more pain
ahead for those who profited on the trade for the first half of
the year but failed to foresee the reversal.
"We've been hearing the numbers coming through for the
better part of three weeks and it has been a painful month for a
number of people," said David Hemming, a portfolio manager at
Hermes.
"But it looks like the ones who had that trade on and did
well in the move in Q2 and Q3 are now suffering, so it's a more
of a give back rather than fresh pain," he added.
The DB Platinum V Hermes AR Commodity Fund was down 0.27
percent in the month to Nov. 5, according to data seen by
Reuters. Hemmings said Hermes's energy positioning had been
relatively light most of the summer and into the winter.
For some funds, the switchback ride has proved painful.
Liberty Funds, which is said to trade the Brent/WTI spread, was
down 3.7 percent in October and is down 20.1 percent for the
year to end-October. The firm declined to comment.
Other funds that lost money in October include Brevan
Howard's $880 million Commodities Strategies Master Fund, down
1.82 percent in October after losing 4.33 percent in September,
and down 3.3 percent in the year to end-October.
"The spread has certainly been tricky over the last few
weeks with sharp swings," said Singapore-based Merchant
Commodity's Mike Coleman. His fund was down 4.6 percent in
October, but is up 9.71 percent in the year to end-October.
"We've only had small positions in the spread over the last
few weeks due to the choppiness and complexity of drivers."
Managers are still unsure where the spread will go from here
after trading at as little as $8.60 a barrel and as high as
$15.87 within the space of a week, with sharp intraday moves.
Some, like Anuraag Shah, portfolio manager at U.S.-based
Tusker Capital, predict that the spread will collapse to less
than $10 in coming weeks: "The move lower in WTI was overdone.
As we enter holiday season and winter, U.S. crude demand will
rise," he said.
Others are saying it will only widen. One thing is sure - it
will remain extremely volatile and appealing to risk takers.
"Long WTI/short Brent is probably the most crowded trade I
have seen and none of them are in the money right now," said one
energy-focused hedge fund manager with nearly $1 billion under
management.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Additional reporting by Tommy
Wilkes and Joshua Franklin in London, and Jeanine Prezioso and
Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Peter Graff)