* One of the most popular oil trading plays turns tricky

* After steep decline, Brent premium to WTI soars

* Some funds report losses in past months

* Volatility expected to continue in 2014

By Claire Milhench and Barani Krishnan

LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 25 One of the most popular trading bets in oil markets, based on attempts to predict price differences between European and U.S. oil benchmarks, is proving to be one of the trickiest as funds suffer losses after sky-high gains earlier this year.

For a generation, European and U.S. oil price benchmarks rose and fell more or less in tandem, with U.S. WTI crude usually worth a few dollars more than London's Brent.

But in recent years, Middle East unrest and the U.S. shale oil revolution have combined to flip that relationship upside down, decouple it and make it far harder to predict.

American crude became cheaper, European crude more expensive, and - although both benchmarks were comparatively stable on an individual basis - the difference between the two prices became more volatile than ever.

As a result, those placing bets on the spread by buying one benchmark and selling the other have enjoyed the sort of frantic roller coaster that can make some people very rich indeed.

In 2011 - with new U.S. oil production capacity creating a glut and the Arab Spring impacting output on the other side of the Atlantic - some hedge funds and trading houses made hundreds of millions of dollars. They correctly predicted that Brent would become more costly, with Brent's premium to WTI blowing out to $28 a barrel.

This year promised to offer a repeat of that bonanza as the trend reversed. New pipelines carried oil away from the U.S. pricing hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, easing the glut there and rapidly narrowing the spread from as much as $23 in February to almost zero in July. Some commodity hedge funds reported double digit gains.

But for funds betting that this trend would continue, it has gone spectacularly wrong since September. U.S. oil stocks have unexpectedly built up, making U.S. crude much cheaper than Brent again. On Friday the spread was the biggest it has been for eight months at more than $16.

"One of my colleagues called trading in that spread a widow maker. It's so fast, so if you're wrong, you're dead," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB Bank.

Changes in the spread can be big, sudden, and often seem to defy logic. In the latest example, several trading houses issued confident predictions that Sunday's deal for sanctions relief for Iran would reduce the premium for Brent. This is understandable as Middle East developments are usually felt more in the price on the east side of the Atlantic.

In fact, it had little impact on the spread. Brent fell, but so did WTI by about the same amount. On Monday, traders were left citing factors as unrelated to Iran as the U.S. tax consequences of December inventory figures to explain the unexpected parallel move.

PAINFUL MONTHS

One of the most well-known proponents of spread trading, Pierre Andurand, predicted in a September interview with the Financial Times that U.S. crude would soon trade at a premium to Brent, just like in the old days.

At the time of the interview, investors in his $315 million Andurand Commodities Fund enjoyed returns of 44 percent.

One month later, the U.S. crude discount to Brent had widened to $10 a barrel. Stocks unexpectedly soared at WTI's landlocked hub in Cushing partly due to lower than expected demand from refineries. Andurand's fund lost 7 percent in October.

The Andurand fund is still positive on the year and was up 34.7 percent at the end of September, well ahead of a peer group average of 5.3 percent, according to data seen by Reuters.

But big swings are part of the game. Andurand's previous venture BlueGold Capital Management was wound up in 2012 after incurring losses of over 30 percent in 2011.

As the Brent premium has widened further in November and WTI has fallen to a five-month low, fund managers see more pain ahead for those who profited on the trade for the first half of the year but failed to foresee the reversal.

"We've been hearing the numbers coming through for the better part of three weeks and it has been a painful month for a number of people," said David Hemming, a portfolio manager at Hermes.

"But it looks like the ones who had that trade on and did well in the move in Q2 and Q3 are now suffering, so it's a more of a give back rather than fresh pain," he added.

The DB Platinum V Hermes AR Commodity Fund was down 0.27 percent in the month to Nov. 5, according to data seen by Reuters. Hemmings said Hermes's energy positioning had been relatively light most of the summer and into the winter.

For some funds, the switchback ride has proved painful. Liberty Funds, which is said to trade the Brent/WTI spread, was down 3.7 percent in October and is down 20.1 percent for the year to end-October. The firm declined to comment.

Other funds that lost money in October include Brevan Howard's $880 million Commodities Strategies Master Fund, down 1.82 percent in October after losing 4.33 percent in September, and down 3.3 percent in the year to end-October.

"The spread has certainly been tricky over the last few weeks with sharp swings," said Singapore-based Merchant Commodity's Mike Coleman. His fund was down 4.6 percent in October, but is up 9.71 percent in the year to end-October.

"We've only had small positions in the spread over the last few weeks due to the choppiness and complexity of drivers."

Managers are still unsure where the spread will go from here after trading at as little as $8.60 a barrel and as high as $15.87 within the space of a week, with sharp intraday moves.

Some, like Anuraag Shah, portfolio manager at U.S.-based Tusker Capital, predict that the spread will collapse to less than $10 in coming weeks: "The move lower in WTI was overdone. As we enter holiday season and winter, U.S. crude demand will rise," he said.

Others are saying it will only widen. One thing is sure - it will remain extremely volatile and appealing to risk takers.

"Long WTI/short Brent is probably the most crowded trade I have seen and none of them are in the money right now," said one energy-focused hedge fund manager with nearly $1 billion under management. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Joshua Franklin in London, and Jeanine Prezioso and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Peter Graff)