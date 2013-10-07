NEW YORK Oct 7 The closely watched spread
between global benchmark Brent oil and U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate widened on Monday after a report that the Seaway
pipeline was shut, trade industry sources said.
The report was from the industry intelligence firm Genscape,
the sources said.
Seaway carries crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery
point for the U.S. oil futures contract, to Gulf Coast
refineries.
Separately, traders said Genscape reported crude oil
inventories at the Cushing hub rose by 220,000 barrels between
Tuesday and Friday last week.
The Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R widened to $6.32 per barrel
after settling at $5.62 on Friday.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso, Robert Gibbons and Selam
Gebrekidan; Editing by John Wallace)