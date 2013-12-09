Dec 9 Essex Property Trust Inc, a
manager of residential properties on the U.S. West Coast,
offered to buy BRE Properties Inc for about $4.48
billion in stock and cash.
BRE shares were down 2 percent at $58.15 before the bell.
They have risen 11 percent to close at $59.34 on Friday after
Bloomberg reported on Dec. 4 that Essex had offered to buy the
real estate investment trust for about $5 billion.
Essex has offered each BRE shareholder about 0.2971 shares
of its stock and $12.33 in cash, the equivalent of about $58 per
share.
BRE, which operates apartment communities in California and
Seattle, said on Monday that it was exploring strategic
alternatives and had agreed to an exclusivity period to discuss
the offer with Essex.
Investment firm and BRE shareholder Land & Buildings said
last week that the company should sell itself.
A consortium led by Land & Buildings offered to buy BRE for
$60 per share in July but the company rejected the offer.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)