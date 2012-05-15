NEW YORK May 15 Rock singer Bret Michaels has
settled a lawsuit he filed against the Tony Awards and CBS for
damages to his head after a stage set piece knocked him down and
he claimed it contributed to a brain hemorrhage he later
suffered.
The terms of the settlement were not released. Michaels sued
CBS and Tony Awards Productions after he performed in 2009 with
his band Poison during the awards telecast of Broadway's best
shows, claiming producers failed to tell him how to exit the
stage safely.
After he performed the band's 1980s hit song "Nothin' But A
Good Time" with the "Rock of Ages" musical cast, Michaels said
he suffered a fractured nose, split lip and trauma to the head
after he was smacked down by a large set piece descending from
the ceiling -- a clip that was watched by millions on YouTube.
In April, 2010, Michaels suffered a near fatal subarachnoid
hemorrhage - or bleeding at the base of his brain stem - that
left him in a critical condition "at the hands of the Tony
Awards," the lawsuit that was filed last year claimed.
After the settlement in Manhattan federal court, CBS and the
Tonys released a joint statement saying, "The parties have
reached an amicable resolution of their dispute and the case has
been settled. The terms of the settlement will not be
disclosed."
Michaels rose to fame in the 1980s at the helm of Poison, a
glam-rock band whose hits also included the ballad "Every Rose
Has Its Thorn."
In recent years, he became a reality TV personality in such
shows as dating contest "Rock of Love" and on "The Celebrity
Apprentice."
