BOSTON Jan 6 Leading European hedge fund firm Brevan Howard's main hedge fund lost 1.99 percent for 2015 after falling 3.91 percent in December, according to performance information seen by Reuters. It was the large fund's second consecutive annual loss.

The firm, led by billionaire Alan Howard, uses a macro strategy to invest, betting on a variety of securities based on macroeconomic analysis. Brevan Howard cut around 50 support staff across its global operations in November.

